Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Decade After Rana Plaza, Safety Flaws Persist

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A garment factory worker in Bangladesh holds a sign to stand up for safe factories and the International Health and Safety Accord, November 16, 2021. © 2021 Bangladesh Center for Workers Solidarity (New York) – Many clothing brands, mostly from the US, have not joined the Accord on Health and Safety in Bangladesh and Pakistan a decade after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Bangladesh that killed over 1,100 garment workers and injured more than 2,000, Human Rights Watch said today. Joining the Accord is a way for brands to signal that they back the strongest…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Made in Australia? The electric vehicle revolution gives us a chance to revive an industry
~ From the basement to the big screen: how Dungeons & Dragons evolved from a game to a multi-media franchise
~ Jacinta Nampijinpa Price to be Peter Dutton's right-hand campaigner against the Voice
~ When did you have your last tetanus vaccine? A booster dose may save your life
~ How Two-Eyed Seeing, 'Etuaptmumk,' is changing outdoor play in early childhood education
~ Concerned about foreign interference in Canada? An 'enemy agent' registry is not the answer
~ How Two-Eyed Seeing,'Etuaptmumk,' is changing outdoor play in early childhood education
~ From Trump to Winnie the Pooh: how we use diagnosis as a narrative tool to make sense of dysfunction and deviance
~ Early educators around the world feel burnt out and devalued. Here's how we can help
~ What is essentialism? And how does it shape attitudes to transgender people and sexual diversity?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter