Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why can't we just establish the Voice to Parliament through legislation? A constitutional law expert explains

By Paul Kildea, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
Legislation is an unsatisfactory way to institute a Voice to Parliament because, among other reasons, it would make the body insecure and vulnerable to the whims of different governments.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Two-Eyed Seeing,'Etuaptmumk,' is changing outdoor play in early childhood education
~ From Trump to Winnie the Pooh: how we use diagnosis as a narrative tool to make sense of dysfunction and deviance
~ Early educators around the world feel burnt out and devalued. Here's how we can help
~ What is essentialism? And how does it shape attitudes to transgender people and sexual diversity?
~ Want to see a total solar eclipse? Here's how to plan for it – and how to set your expectations in case of clouds
~ Turn around, bright eyes. Here's how to see the eclipse and protect your vision
~ Australia’s barley solution with China shows diplomacy does work
~ Poorer countries must be compensated for climate damage. But how exactly do we crunch the numbers?
~ Antarctica's heart of ice has skipped a beat. Time to take our medicine
~ It's not the end of privacy yet in Canada, but the threat remains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter