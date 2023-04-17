Australia’s barley solution with China shows diplomacy does work
By Weihuan Zhou, Associate Professor, Co-Director of China International Business and Economic Law (CIBEL) Centre, Faculty of Law and Justice, UNSW Sydney, UNSW Sydney
James Laurenceson, Director and Professor, Australia-China Relations Institute (ACRI), University of Technology Sydney
Abandoning its WTO case is a quicker path to getting Australian barley back into China. It could also be a template for resolving tariff disputes over other products, including Australian wine.
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 17, 2023