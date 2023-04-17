Poorer countries must be compensated for climate damage. But how exactly do we crunch the numbers?
By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Joyce Kimutai, Climate Scientist, University of Cape Town
Luke Harrington, Senior Lecturer in Climate Change, University of Waikato
Michael Grose, Climate projections scientist, CSIRO
Extreme weather events are complex – and working out exactly how much damage climate change caused is a tricky task.
