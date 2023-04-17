Studying the stomach contents of spiders shows how they help control crop pests
By Aleksandra Jessica Dolezal, PhD Candidate, Integrative Biology, University of Guelph
Andrew MacDougall, Professor, Integrative Biology, University of Guelph
Dirk Steinke, Adjunct Professor, Integrative Biology, University of Guelph
Jeremy deWaard, Adjunct Professor, Centre for Biodiversity Genomics, University of Guelph
Spiders liquefy their prey in order to consume it, and this makes it challenging to determine what spiders eat. A new approach that uses DNA bar coding is helping researchers figure out spider diets.
