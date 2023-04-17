Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Studying the stomach contents of spiders shows how they help control crop pests

By Aleksandra Jessica Dolezal, PhD Candidate, Integrative Biology, University of Guelph
Andrew MacDougall, Professor, Integrative Biology, University of Guelph
Dirk Steinke, Adjunct Professor, Integrative Biology, University of Guelph
Jeremy deWaard, Adjunct Professor, Centre for Biodiversity Genomics, University of Guelph
Spiders liquefy their prey in order to consume it, and this makes it challenging to determine what spiders eat. A new approach that uses DNA bar coding is helping researchers figure out spider diets.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
