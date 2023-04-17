Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Teachers are quitting – here's what could be done to get them to stay

By Joshua Fullard, Assistant Professor of Behavioural Science, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Each year roughly one in ten state school classroom teachers in England leave the profession. This is a significant problem when the government continues to miss teacher recruitment targets. Just recently, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
