Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tick-borne encephalitis virus in the UK – what it is and how to protect yourself

By Sally Cutler, Professor, Medical Microbiology, University of East London
Share this article
A confirmed case of tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) was recently reported in England. TBE is a disease that can lead to inflammation in the brain and is caused by a virus transmitted by the bite of a tick.

These blood-feeding arthropods can harbour and transmit various infectious diseases. Many associate tick bites with Lyme disease,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Let us learn from indigenous peoples’, UN chief declares
~ Teachers are quitting – here's what could be done to get them to stay
~ How soils changed life on Earth
~ Four ways touch can boost your health and wellbeing
~ How plants can change your state of mind
~ 'Stalin-style' show trials and unexplained deaths of opposition figures show the depth of repression in Putin's Russia
~ Tackling Chinese interference: What lessons can Canada learn from Australia?
~ Sudan conflict: Hemedti - the warlord who built a paramilitary force more powerful than the state
~ Ethiopia: Government should respect the right to peaceful protest and immediately release detained media staff.
~ Sudan: Parties to the conflict must ensure protection of civilians as deaths mount
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter