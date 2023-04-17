Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Government should respect the right to peaceful protest and immediately release detained media staff.

By Amnesty International
Ethiopian authorities must immediately release seven media staff detained against a backdrop of rising violence in the Amhara region, investigate allegations of physical assault against one of them and protect the right to freedom of expression and peaceful protest for all, Amnesty International said today. The human rights organization is concerned about reports of violations […] The post Ethiopia: Government should respect the right to peaceful protest and immediately release detained media staff.  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
