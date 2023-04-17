Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Parties to the conflict must ensure protection of civilians as deaths mount

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Following the outbreak of armed conflict between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF), an independent paramilitary force, which erupted on the morning of 15 April in Khartoum, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa Tigere Chagutah said: “The use of heavy weaponry including artillery, tanks and jet aircraft in […] The post Sudan: Parties to the conflict must ensure protection of civilians as deaths mount appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Let us learn from indigenous peoples’, UN chief declares
~ Teachers are quitting – here's what could be done to get them to stay
~ How soils changed life on Earth
~ Four ways touch can boost your health and wellbeing
~ How plants can change your state of mind
~ Tick-borne encephalitis virus in the UK – what it is and how to protect yourself
~ 'Stalin-style' show trials and unexplained deaths of opposition figures show the depth of repression in Putin's Russia
~ Tackling Chinese interference: What lessons can Canada learn from Australia?
~ Sudan conflict: Hemedti - the warlord who built a paramilitary force more powerful than the state
~ Ethiopia: Government should respect the right to peaceful protest and immediately release detained media staff.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter