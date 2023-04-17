Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

INTERVIEW: Knowledge of indigenous peoples can promote harmony with Earth

Share this article
The age-old knowledge of indigenous peoples has a key role to play in the battle against the climate crisis. A major conference taking place at UN Headquarters from Monday will highlight the lessons they can teach wider society.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Let us learn from indigenous peoples’, UN chief declares
~ Teachers are quitting – here's what could be done to get them to stay
~ How soils changed life on Earth
~ Four ways touch can boost your health and wellbeing
~ How plants can change your state of mind
~ Tick-borne encephalitis virus in the UK – what it is and how to protect yourself
~ 'Stalin-style' show trials and unexplained deaths of opposition figures show the depth of repression in Putin's Russia
~ Tackling Chinese interference: What lessons can Canada learn from Australia?
~ Sudan conflict: Hemedti - the warlord who built a paramilitary force more powerful than the state
~ Ethiopia: Government should respect the right to peaceful protest and immediately release detained media staff.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter