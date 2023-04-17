Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

East Africa’s peace mission in the DRC: why it’s in Burundi’s interest to help

By Patrick Hajayandi, Research Affiliate, University of Pretoria
Cori Wielenga, Associate Professor in the Department of Political Sciences and Director of the Centre for Mediation in Africa, University of Pretoria
Share this article
Burundi was the first country to offer troops to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2022 as part of east Africa’s peace drive after a wave of attacks from the rebel group known as Mouvement du 23 Mars (M23).

Burundi shares a 243km border with the DRC. Most of it runs through the Rusizi/Ruzizi river to the north and Lake Tanganyika to the south. It has been described…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ INTERVIEW: Knowledge of indigenous peoples can promote harmony with Earth
~ Psychedelics may better treat depression and anxiety symptoms than prescription antidepressants for patients with advanced cancer
~ Yet another case of mishandling classified documents and alleged violations of the Espionage Act: 3 essential reads
~ Defamation is at the heart of Dominion's lawsuit against Fox News – but proving it is no small feat
~ Epic snow from all those atmospheric rivers in the West is starting to melt, and the flood danger is rising
~ Will the Earth last forever?
~ As Second Chance Pell Grant program grows, more incarcerated people can get degrees – but there's a difference between prison-run and college-run education behind bars
~ The complex relationship between Black gamers and Hogwarts Legacy
~ Plans for religious charter school, though rejected for now, are already pushing church-state debates into new territory
~ Rusesabagina vs Rwanda: how Kagame wields soft power to get his way with the west
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter