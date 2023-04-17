Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Debt dangers in Africa: how defaults hurt people, and why forgiveness isn’t the answer

By Philippe Burger, Dean: Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, and Professor of Economics, University of the Free State
Public debt repayments in some African countries are at their highest levels since 1998. The Conversation Africa’s founding editor Caroline Southey talks to dean and economics professor Philippe Burger about the danger of debt problems some African countries face.

What’s behind the spike in debt servicing repayments?


For most countries experiencing new highs in debt servicing costs, it is not so much a spike, but rather…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
