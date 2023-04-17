Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Your favourite walk may have an expiry date

By Tom Breen, Postdoctoral Researcher in Landscape History, Oxford Brookes University
Public rights of way are legally protected footpaths which let anyone pass over private land so that they can access the countryside for leisure and recreation. Each path is recorded and maintained by local authorities across the UK to ensure they remain open, unobstructed and free for all to use. But not all paths are afforded these protections – and if they are not correctly recorded, the public may be prevented from using them at any time.

Groups campaigning for greater public access to the countryside have been trying to find and register these paths so they can be used in perpetuity.…The Conversation


© The Conversation
