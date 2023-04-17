Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Casey review: how the Met police needs to accept that it is institutionally racist and deal with failures

By Angus Nurse, Head of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
Like many large institutions, the Met remains in denial about the scale of its racism problem. The Casey review falls short in its recommendations for how to address it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ChatGPT: what the law says about who owns the copyright of AI-generated content
~ Billions still lack access to safe drinking water – this is a global human rights catastrophe
~ Can Jeremy Corbyn go it alone in Islington North? What the evidence tells us
~ Sri Lanka's proposed anti-terrorism law aims to curb civil protests
~ A newly uncovered ancient Roman winery featured marble tiling, fountains of grape juice and an extreme sense of luxury
~ Paul Keating accuses Penny Wong of 'platitudes'; she says he's 'diminished his legacy'
~ Russia: Anti-war political activist and prisoner of conscience Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced to 25 years in jail
~ If you buy it, why can't you fix it? Here's why we still don't have the 'right to repair'
~ We make thousands of unconscious decisions every day. Here's how your brain copes with that
~ UK: “Hostile” Compensation Scheme Fails ‘Windrush’ Victims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter