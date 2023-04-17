Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ChatGPT: what the law says about who owns the copyright of AI-generated content

By Sercan Ozcan, University of Portsmouth
Joe Sekhon, Senior Lecturer in Intellectual Property Law, University of Portsmouth
Oleksandra Ozcan, Lecturer, University of Portsmouth
The AI chatbot ChatGPT produces content that can appear to have been created by a human. There are many proposed uses for the technology, but its impressive capabilities raise important questions about ownership of the content.

UK legislation has a definition for computer-generated works. Under the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 they are “generated by computer in circumstances such that there is no human author of the work”. The law suggests content generated by an artificial intelligence…The Conversation


