Human Rights Observatory

Can Jeremy Corbyn go it alone in Islington North? What the evidence tells us

By Paula Keaveney, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Edge Hill University
Labour leader Keir Starmer’s decision to block his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn from standing as a candidate for his party in the next election creates a dilemma. Corbyn, who has been the member of parliament for London’s Islington North since 1983 needs to decide whether to stand aside or run as an independent.

