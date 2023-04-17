Tolerance.ca
A newly uncovered ancient Roman winery featured marble tiling, fountains of grape juice and an extreme sense of luxury

By Emlyn Dodd, Lecturer in Classical Studies, Institute of Classical Studies, University of London; Assistant Director of Archaeology, British School at Rome; Honorary Postdoctoral Fellow, Macquarie University, Macquarie University
This exciting newly excavated complex illustrates how elite Romans fused utilitarian function with luxurious decoration and theatre to fashion their social and political status.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
