UK: “Hostile” Compensation Scheme Fails ‘Windrush’ Victims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thomas Tobierre, 69, who applied to the Home Office’s Windrush Compensation Scheme as a primary applicant, says he realized that the scheme was set up to deny claimants their right to an effective remedy. © 2023 Ellie Kealey for Human Rights Watch A UK government scheme to compensate “Windrush scandal” victims is failing and violating the rights of many to an effective remedy for human rights abuses they suffered.  The Windrush generation that has lived in the UK for decades have had to meet impossible requirements in recent years to prove their residency rights, causing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
