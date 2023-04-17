Plastic action or distraction? As climate change bears down, calls to reduce plastic pollution are not wasted
By Yolanda Lee Waters, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, The University of Queensland
Angela Dean, Lecturer, School of Agriculture and Food Science & Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Science, The University of Queensland
Promoting small actions, such as reducing plastic use, can be a useful entry point for other actions around climate change. It’s an example of ‘positive spillover behaviour’.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 16, 2023