Human Rights Observatory

Caveat emptor: a new book on the best lines in Latin misses the bigger picture

By Caillan Davenport, Associate Professor of Classics and Head of the Centre for Classical Studies, Australian National University
Collecting choice Latin lines is easy – the difficulty is trying to work out what they add up to. And women, in particular, come off badly in this collection of Latin’s greatest hits.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
