Human Rights Observatory

‘It can happen anywhere’: General Assembly reflects on Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda

Hate speech is an alarm bell – the louder it rings, the greater the threat of genocide, the UN chief said on Friday as the General Assembly commemorated the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.


© United Nations -
