We need to change the way universities assess students, starting with these 3 things
By Joanna Tai, Senior Research Fellow, Deakin University
Margaret Bearman, Associate Professor (Assessment and Digital Learning), Deakin University
Mollie Dollinger, Senior Lecturer, Learning Futures, Deakin University
Rola Ajjawi, Associate Professor, Centre for Research in Assessment and Digital Learning, Deakin University
Compulsory tests, essays, regular grades and timed exams are considered a given in university life. But the Universities Accord should change this.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 16, 2023