A dive into the deep past reveals Indigenous burning helped suppress bushfires 10,000 years ago
By Alan N Williams, Associate Investigator, ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, UNSW Sydney
Mark Constantine IV, Researcher, UNSW Sydney
Scott Mooney, Associate professor, UNSW Sydney
Indigenous Australians have conducted cultural burning for at least ten millenia and the practice helped reduce bushfire risk in the past, our new research shows.
The study provides more evidence of the very long history of cultural burning in southeast Australia. While the burning was probably not specifically used to manage bushfires, our data suggest it nonetheless reduced fire extremes.
Indigenous cultural…
- Sunday, April 16, 2023