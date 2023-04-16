Humans have been predicting eclipses for thousands of years, but it's harder than you might think
By Aaron Robotham, Research Associate Professor & UWA Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Sabine Bellstedt, Research Fellow in Astronomy, The University of Western Australia
The coastal town of Exmouth in Western Australia is due to experience one of the most spectacular astronomical phenomena on April 20 2023 – a total solar eclipse.
Eclipses have entranced us for millennia. But it turns out calculating exactly when and where we can watch an eclipse in its full glory can be surprisingly hard.
