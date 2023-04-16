Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Investing in employee ownership could help the Canadian government meet its sustainability goals

By Lorin Busaan, PhD Student, Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria
Simon Pek, Associate Professor of Business and Society, Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria
Share this article
Buried deep in the Canadian government’s 2023 budget, and overshadowed by other announcements, is a plan to create an employee ownership trust — a specialized legal structure that makes it easier for business owners to sell equity to their employees.

We know from decades of research in other jurisdictions, like the United States, that mechanisms like this can have major benefits for workers and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism legislation will force big polluters to cut carbon emissions
~ Want to be a social media influencer? You might want to think again
~ To change for the better, Canadian sport needs leadership from the bottom up
~ An emergency in the making: Ending pandemic prenatal health coverage for uninsured people is both costly and dangerous
~ How does intermittent fasting affect athletic performance? There's no simple answer
~ Juvenile offenders in Ghana aren't prepared for rejoining society - how the system is failing them
~ From advertising blackmail to physical threats, Kenya's journalists are under attack – but they must also regain public trust
~ Ghana's fishing industry has a 'golden seaweed' problem - how citizen science can help
~ Africans in World War 1: artist William Kentridge's epic theatre production restores forgotten histories
~ Military violence in Myanmar is worsening amid fierce resistance and international ambivalence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter