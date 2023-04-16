Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An emergency in the making: Ending pandemic prenatal health coverage for uninsured people is both costly and dangerous

By Manavi Handa, Associate Professor, Midwifery Education Program, Toronto Metropolitan University
Share this article
Discontinuing expanded health-care funding will result in less prenatal care for uninsured patients, more health risks, higher costs to the health system, and moral distress for health-care providers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism legislation will force big polluters to cut carbon emissions
~ Want to be a social media influencer? You might want to think again
~ Investing in employee ownership could help the Canadian government meet its sustainability goals
~ To change for the better, Canadian sport needs leadership from the bottom up
~ How does intermittent fasting affect athletic performance? There's no simple answer
~ Juvenile offenders in Ghana aren't prepared for rejoining society - how the system is failing them
~ From advertising blackmail to physical threats, Kenya's journalists are under attack – but they must also regain public trust
~ Ghana's fishing industry has a 'golden seaweed' problem - how citizen science can help
~ Africans in World War 1: artist William Kentridge's epic theatre production restores forgotten histories
~ Military violence in Myanmar is worsening amid fierce resistance and international ambivalence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter