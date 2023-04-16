Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How does intermittent fasting affect athletic performance? There's no simple answer

By Bénédicte L. Tremblay, Nutritionniste et stagiaire postdoctorale, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Catherine Laprise, Professeur UQAC, Co-titulaire de la Chaire de recherche en santé durable du Québec et Directrice du Centre intersectoriel en santé durable de l'UQAC, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Does intermittent fasting have a negative or positive effect on athletic performance? At the moment, the scientific data about this is contradictory.


Read complete article

© The Conversation
