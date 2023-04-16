Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Juvenile offenders in Ghana aren't prepared for rejoining society - how the system is failing them

By Ebenezer Bosomprah, PhD Candidate, Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana
Share this article
Ghana needs a more effective approach to juvenile justice reform that considers the long-term impact of detention on youth offenders.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From advertising blackmail to physical threats, Kenya's journalists are under attack – but they must also regain public trust
~ Ghana's fishing industry has a 'golden seaweed' problem - how citizen science can help
~ Africans in World War 1: artist William Kentridge's epic theatre production restores forgotten histories
~ Military violence in Myanmar is worsening amid fierce resistance and international ambivalence
~ First Person: Keeping memories of Rwandan genocide victims alive
~ ‘It can happen anywhere’: General Assembly reflects on Rwandan genocide
~ Angolan Forces Linked to Abuses Against Migrant Women
~ Anti-mifepristone court decisions rely on medical misinformation about abortion and questionable legal reasoning
~ Florida Passes Extreme 6-Week Abortion Ban
~ Inside the music industry's battle with the UK government over AI song generators
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter