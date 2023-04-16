Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From advertising blackmail to physical threats, Kenya's journalists are under attack – but they must also regain public trust

By George Ogola, Professor of Media Industries, University of Nottingham
Share this article
In recent months, Kenyan journalists have been harassed, intimidated and attacked by government officials, politicians and members of the public. George Ogola, a professor of media industries, explains…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Juvenile offenders in Ghana aren't prepared for rejoining society - how the system is failing them
~ Ghana's fishing industry has a 'golden seaweed' problem - how citizen science can help
~ Africans in World War 1: artist William Kentridge's epic theatre production restores forgotten histories
~ Military violence in Myanmar is worsening amid fierce resistance and international ambivalence
~ First Person: Keeping memories of Rwandan genocide victims alive
~ ‘It can happen anywhere’: General Assembly reflects on Rwandan genocide
~ Angolan Forces Linked to Abuses Against Migrant Women
~ Anti-mifepristone court decisions rely on medical misinformation about abortion and questionable legal reasoning
~ Florida Passes Extreme 6-Week Abortion Ban
~ Inside the music industry's battle with the UK government over AI song generators
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS