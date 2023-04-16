Ghana's fishing industry has a 'golden seaweed' problem - how citizen science can help
By Sien van der Plank, Senior Research Fellow, University of Southampton
Kwasi Addo Appeaning, Lecturer in Marine and Fisheries Sciences, University of Ghana
Philip-Neri Jayson-Quashigah, Research Fellow, University of Ghana
Winnie N. A. Sowah, Lecturer, Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences, University of Ghana
Sargassum is a genus of brown seaweed. Over 300 species are distributed across the world in both temperate and tropical climates. The species fluitans and natans are unique because they spend their life cycle floating on the ocean, never attaching to the sea floor. Other…
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 16, 2023