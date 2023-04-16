Tolerance.ca
Africans in World War 1: artist William Kentridge's epic theatre production restores forgotten histories

By Fiona Ramsay, Head of Department of Theatre and Performance and PhD candidate, University of the Witwatersrand
South African artist William Kentridge became world famous for his charcoal drawings and hand-drawn animated films, but his work continued to grow in scope and he began staging performances. Today he also creates operas and collaborative stage productions combining numerous art forms.

One of his largest productions to date, The Head & The Load, tells the forgotten stories of Africans in World…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
