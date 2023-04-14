Anti-mifepristone court decisions rely on medical misinformation about abortion and questionable legal reasoning
By Jamie Rowen, Associate Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, UMass Amherst
Tami S. Rowen, Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Gynecologic Surgery, University of California, San Francisco
If the ruling to reverse the use of mifepristone stands, it will not only severely restrict abortion access for women throughout the US – it will have far-reaching effects on health care.
