Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-mifepristone court decisions rely on medical misinformation about abortion and questionable legal reasoning

By Jamie Rowen, Associate Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, UMass Amherst
Tami S. Rowen, Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Gynecologic Surgery, University of California, San Francisco
If the ruling to reverse the use of mifepristone stands, it will not only severely restrict abortion access for women throughout the US – it will have far-reaching effects on health care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
