Human Rights Observatory

Inside the music industry's battle with the UK government over AI song generators

By Hayleigh Bosher, Senior Lecturer in Intellectual Property Law, Brunel University London
Universal Music Group has been asking music streaming services like Spotify to stop developers from scraping its material to train AI bots to make new songs. The label, which controls about a third of the recorded music industry, has also been issuing substantial numbers of takedown requests in relation to AI uploads appearing online.

It is the latest move in the music…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
