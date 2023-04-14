Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK waters are too polluted to swim in – but European countries offer answers

By Tanja Radu, Senior Lecturer in Water Engineering, Loughborough University
Share this article
Almost all of the UK’s waterways are polluted. In 2022, a House of Commons Committee report on the state of UK rivers concluded that no river in England was free from chemical contamination. Only 14% of UK rivers had a “good” ecological status.

Both agricultural runoff and the release of untreated sewage are leading causes of river pollution in the UK. In 2021, untreated sewage was discharged into English waterways for more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Inside the music industry's battle with the UK government over AI song generators
~ Labour's attack ads on Rishi Sunak: gutter politics or smart election campaigning?
~ Voter ID: Conservative MPs gave weak justification for law that could stop people voting
~ Endometriosis: how the condition may be linked to the immune system
~ Italy is set to ban lab-grown meat – here’s why it should think again
~ How beauty filters like TikTok’s ‘bold glamour’ affect tweens using social media
~ Sanofi vaccine: what to know about this protein-based COVID booster being offered in the UK
~ India: Rahul Gandhi's defamation trial highlights drift away from democracy under Narendra Modi
~ Iraq: Flawed Implementation of Yazidi Compensation Law
~ Yemen: UN envoy welcomes mass prisoner release, urges push for political solution to war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter