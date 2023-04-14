Tolerance.ca
India: Rahul Gandhi's defamation trial highlights drift away from democracy under Narendra Modi

By Nitasha Kaul, Reader (Associate Professor), School of Social Sciences, University of Westminster
Professor Dibyesh Anand, Head of School of Social Sciences, University of Westminster
Rahul Gandhi, India’s most prominent opposition leader and the principal adversary of the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, was recently disqualified as a member of parliament. This came after Gandhi was found guilty of defamation for comment he made about Modi’s surname at a rally in 2019.

Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had also run a furious campaign demanding "Rahul…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
