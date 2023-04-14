The parallel economy: the rightwing movement creating a safe haven for deplatformed conservative influencers
By Jing Zeng, Assistant Professor of Digital Methods and Critical Data Studies, Utrecht University
Daniela Mahl, PhD student at the Department of Communication and Media Research (IKMZ), University of Zurich
The last few years have seen the west swept by political polarisation, much of which has played out online. Debates around race, gender and freedom of speech have splintered democracies, spread conspiracy theories and sparked a series of culture wars. One byproduct of this is a rightwing movement in the tech and economic spaces, known as the “parallel economy”.
The parallel economy is a system of financial services, e-commerce websites and social media targeting communities with rightwing political values, mainly in the US and Europe. Boasting taglines like “America’s…
- Friday, April 14, 2023