The Taliban is not playing straight with the west over easing of sanctions – and women and girls are paying much of the price

By Kambaiz Rafi, ESRC Postdoctoral Fellow, SOAS, University of London
The west wants to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. But every move towards engagement with the Taliban is met with further oppression.The Conversation


© The Conversation
