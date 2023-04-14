Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Parents tend to choose their children's schools based on their own educational experience

By Anna Rhodes, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Rice University
Julia Szabo, PhD Candidate in Sociology, Rice University
Parents who had positive experiences in school often select schools for their children that are similar to the ones they attended – but if they had a bad experience they avoid those kinds of schools.The Conversation


