Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France’s Macron Ignores Violations During China Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping take part in a business council meeting in Beijing, April 6, 2023.  © 2023 Ludovic Marin/AP Images French President Emmanuel Macron seems to have succumbed to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s charm offensive during a three-day visit to China last week. As during his last visit in 2019, Macron publicly ignored the deteriorating human rights situation in China under Xi. China’s “president for life” has continued to tighten his dictatorial grip on the country, further stifling dissent with relentless repression…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia, Ukraine, and the reemergence of demonstrative political murders
~ Dutton's 'no' vote reflects 40 years of Coalition partisanship on the Voice
~ MilkRun's demise is another nail in the 10-minute grocery-delivery business model
~ Cyclone Ilsa just broke an Australian wind speed record. An expert explains why the science behind this is so complex
~ Analyzing the fat of killer whales reveals what they eat
~ Russia: Sentencing for Prominent Kremlin Critic
~ Indonesia: Activists on Trial for Criminal Defamation
~ Travelling overseas? Here's what the embassy will – and won't – do to help if you get in trouble
~ Cyclone Ilsa: how disasters, the housing crisis and underinsurance can conspire to worsen inequality
~ Introducing our new series on the future of Australian higher education
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter