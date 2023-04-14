Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cyclone Ilsa: how disasters, the housing crisis and underinsurance can conspire to worsen inequality

By Kate Booth, Associate Professor of Human Geography, University of Tasmania
The housing crisis coupled with climate change could see more people living in the kinds of shanty towns and tent cities seen around the time of the Great Depression.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
