Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Sentencing for Prominent Kremlin Critic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza is escorted to a hearing in a court in Moscow, Russia, February 8, 2023 © 2023 AP Photo, File (Berlin, April 14, 2023) – Moscow City Court is scheduled to deliver a verdict on April 17, 2023 in the criminal trial against the prominent Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, Human Rights Watch said today. Russian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release Kara-Murza, who has been arbitrarily detained for the past year, as well as other peaceful civic and political activists arbitrarily detained…


© Human Rights Watch -
