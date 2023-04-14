Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Activists on Trial for Criminal Defamation

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Fatia Maulidiyanti of KontraS is interviewed on Haris Azhar’s YouTube channel on August 20, 2021, in which they discussed new reports on human rights abuses in Indonesia’s Papua provinces. © 2023 Andreas Harsono/Human Rights Watch (Jakarta) – Indonesian authorities should drop the criminal defamation charges against two prominent human rights defenders in Jakarta, Human Rights Watch said today. On April 3, 2023, the East Jakarta district court began the trial of Haris Azhar and Fatia Maulidiyanti based on a complaint filed by Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, a coordinating…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Sentencing for Prominent Kremlin Critic
~ Travelling overseas? Here's what the embassy will – and won't – do to help if you get in trouble
~ Cyclone Ilsa: how disasters, the housing crisis and underinsurance can conspire to worsen inequality
~ Introducing our new series on the future of Australian higher education
~ Nigeria: Nine years after Chibok girls’ abducted, authorities failing to protect children
~ Fast Fashion: Why garment workers' lives are still in danger 10 years after Rana Plaza — Podcast
~ Why is Tax Day on April 18 this year? And how did early spring become tax season, anyhow?
~ We need consistency in how we treat financial crimes. Sentencing guidelines are a good place to start
~ Connecting to culture: here's what happened when elders gifted totemic species to school kids
~ Unequal? Our analysis suggests Australia is a more equal society than has been thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter