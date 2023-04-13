Unequal? Our analysis suggests Australia is a more equal society than has been thought
By Roger Wilkins, Professorial Fellow and Deputy Director (Research), HILDA Survey, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Matthew Fischer-Post, Research Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School
Nicolas Herault, Professor, Bordeaux Schoool of Economics, Université de Bordeaux
Australia has been thought to be a less equal society than many European ones. But Australian incomes turn out to be as evenly distributed as those in France when everything is taken into account.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 13, 2023