Wooded grasslands flourished in Africa 21 million years ago – new research forces a rethink of ape evolution
By Laura M. MacLatchy, Professor of Anthropology, University of Michigan
Dan Peppe, Associate Professor of Geosciences, Baylor University
Kieran McNulty, Professor of Anthropology, University of Minnesota
Contrary to the idea that apes evolved their upright posture to reach for fruit in the forest canopy, the earliest known ape with this stature, Morotopithecus, lived in more open grassy environments.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 13, 2023