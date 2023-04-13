Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia was feted for expanding education rights for refugees, then politics got in the way

By Shelby Carvalho, Doctoral Candidate; Faculty Instructor, Harvard University
Alebachew Kemisso Haybano, Assistant Professor and a faculty in the Center for Comparative Education and Policy Studies, Addis Ababa University
Ethiopia is one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in the world. It hosts more than 800,000 refugees and asylum seekers. For decades, refugees were sheltered primarily in 26 camps managed by a domestic agency, the Refugee…The Conversation


