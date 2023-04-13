Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Anatsui creates gigantic artworks from recycled materials - why the world fell in love with him

By Amuche Nnabueze, Lecturer in Art and researcher, University of Nigeria
Share this article
A major new show at the Tate Modern in London in October will further cement his fame as one of the most important African artists in the world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN independent experts spotlight ‘prima facie war crime’ in East Jerusalem
~ Fast Fashion: Why garment workers lives are still in danger 10 years after Rana Plaza — Podcast
~ Ethiopia was feted for expanding education rights for refugees, then politics got in the way
~ Grand National protests: Animal Rising campaigners reveal how exploiting animals harms us too
~ How recognising cultural practices in environmental regulation can help protect natural resources like sandalwood — podcast
~ Venn: the man behind the famous diagrams – and why his work still matters today
~ Junior doctors: why pay isn't the only reason thousands are striking
~ Drawing pictures is great for children's development – here's how parents can help
~ When what you type doesn't mean the same thing to the (older) person you're texting or tweeting
~ Grenfell: Steve McQueen's film is a silent, unflinching reminder of lives devastated by fire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter