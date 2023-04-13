Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venn: the man behind the famous diagrams – and why his work still matters today

By Neil Gordon, Lecturer in Computer Science, University of Hull
Share this article
April 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the death of mathematician and philosopher John Venn. You may well be familiar with Venn diagrams – the ubiquitous pictures of typically two or three intersecting circles, illustrating the relationships between two or three collections of things.

For example, during the pandemic, Venn diagrams helped to illustrate symptoms of COVID-19 that are distinct from seasonal allergies. They are also often taught to school children and are typically part of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN independent experts spotlight ‘prima facie war crime’ in East Jerusalem
~ Fast Fashion: Why garment workers lives are still in danger 10 years after Rana Plaza — Podcast
~ Ethiopia was feted for expanding education rights for refugees, then politics got in the way
~ El Anatsui creates gigantic artworks from recycled materials - why the world fell in love with him
~ Grand National protests: Animal Rising campaigners reveal how exploiting animals harms us too
~ How recognising cultural practices in environmental regulation can help protect natural resources like sandalwood — podcast
~ Junior doctors: why pay isn't the only reason thousands are striking
~ Drawing pictures is great for children's development – here's how parents can help
~ When what you type doesn't mean the same thing to the (older) person you're texting or tweeting
~ Grenfell: Steve McQueen's film is a silent, unflinching reminder of lives devastated by fire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter