Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drawing pictures is great for children's development – here's how parents can help

By Richard Jolley, Associate Professor of Developmental Psychology, Staffordshire University
Sarah Rose, Senior Lecturer in Psychology and Child Development, Staffordshire University
When the weather’s bad and there’s no prospect of a trip to the park, we might well reach for crayons, pencils and paper as a way to keep our children entertained. But drawing is much more than a fun activity. It has wide-ranging benefits for children’s development.

Here, we’ve outlined some of the ways drawing can be beneficial to children – for communication, memory, and learning – and how parents can support their children as they express themselves creatively.

Drawing allows children to take their experiences of the world and transform these by making new connections…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
