Drawing pictures is great for children's development – here's how parents can help
By Richard Jolley, Associate Professor of Developmental Psychology, Staffordshire University
Sarah Rose, Senior Lecturer in Psychology and Child Development, Staffordshire University
When the weather’s bad and there’s no prospect of a trip to the park, we might well reach for crayons, pencils and paper as a way to keep our children entertained. But drawing is much more than a fun activity. It has wide-ranging benefits for children’s development.
Here, we’ve outlined some of the ways drawing can be beneficial to children – for communication, memory, and learning – and how parents can support their children as they express themselves creatively.
Drawing allows children to take their experiences of the world and transform these by making new connections…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 13, 2023