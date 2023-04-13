Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Overcoming racism depends on respect for every person's dignity

By Evelyn Namakula Mayanja, Assistant Professor, Interdisciplinary Studies, Carleton University
Share this article
Dignity is at the centre of many rights-based declarations, but to eradicate racist policy and practices, we must commit to noticing each other’s personhood in new ways.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN independent experts spotlight ‘prima facie war crime’ in East Jerusalem
~ Fast Fashion: Why garment workers lives are still in danger 10 years after Rana Plaza — Podcast
~ Ethiopia was feted for expanding education rights for refugees, then politics got in the way
~ El Anatsui creates gigantic artworks from recycled materials - why the world fell in love with him
~ Grand National protests: Animal Rising campaigners reveal how exploiting animals harms us too
~ How recognising cultural practices in environmental regulation can help protect natural resources like sandalwood — podcast
~ Venn: the man behind the famous diagrams – and why his work still matters today
~ Junior doctors: why pay isn't the only reason thousands are striking
~ Drawing pictures is great for children's development – here's how parents can help
~ When what you type doesn't mean the same thing to the (older) person you're texting or tweeting
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter