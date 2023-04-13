Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is 'algospeak'? Inside the newest version of linguistic subterfuge

By Roger J. Kreuz, Associate Dean and Professor of Psychology, University of Memphis
A linguistic arms race is raging online – and it isn’t clear who’s winning.

On one side are social networks like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. These sites have become better and better at identifying and removing language and content that violates their community standards.

Social media users are on the other side, and they’ve come up with coded terminology designed to evade algorithmic detection. These expressions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
